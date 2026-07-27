Here's What Happened Today: Monday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#WILDFIRES: Fire crews and planes are wrestling to bring a huge wildfire under control in south-west France.
#BBC: Wildlife presenter and Goodies star Bill Oddie died at the age of 85.
#GERMANY: A man suspected of carrying out the Berlin Pride attack that left one person dead and 29 injured was shot dead by police during a confrontation.
The founder of the Saw Doctors told The Journal that the band had “no idea” that their song The Green and Red of Mayo would be played at full-time in Croke Park after Mayo won the All-Ireland Final.
“We got heavy rotation yesterday but, oh god, I no idea that they would play it,” Leo Moran said.
As the celebrations surrounding the country’s victory continue tonight, why not have a listen to the 1992 song below?
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