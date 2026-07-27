Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

President Catherine Connolly with the Governor General of Australia Sam Mostyn as she signs the vistor book at Áras an Uachtaráin. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

A De Havilland Canada DHC-8-400 Dash 8 operated by the French civil defense agency drops fire retardant as wildfires rage near Le Las, outside Bordeaux, France. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#WILDFIRES: Fire crews and planes are wrestling to bring a huge wildfire under control in south-west France.

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#BBC: Wildlife presenter and Goodies star Bill Oddie died at the age of 85.

#GERMANY: A man suspected of carrying out the Berlin Pride attack that left one person dead and 29 injured was shot dead by police during a confrontation.

PARTING SHOT

The founder of the Saw Doctors told The Journal that the band had “no idea” that their song The Green and Red of Mayo would be played at full-time in Croke Park after Mayo won the All-Ireland Final.

“We got heavy rotation yesterday but, oh god, I no idea that they would play it,” Leo Moran said.

As the celebrations surrounding the country’s victory continue tonight, why not have a listen to the 1992 song below?