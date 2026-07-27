Woman (25) charged over explosives found in car remanded in custody

A LAW STUDENT accused of transporting a bomb across Ireland has been remanded in custody with consent to bail.

Isobella Perrie Sullivan (25), of Abbeylands Park, Clane, Co Kildare, appeared wearing a white-coloured T-shirt with the logo “faith over fear” via video link from the Dóchas Centre in Dublin before Monaghan District Court this morning.

She was charged with possession of explosives at a special sitting of Trim District Court in Co Meath on Friday evening after a bomb was intercepted in a car near the border.

Her defence solicitor said she had been asked to take a bag to the north and had not been aware what was in it, adding she had been “manipulated”.

She was then granted bail with a host of conditions which included a €15,000 independent surety, that she surrenders her passport, stays at an address approved by gardaí with a curfew of 9pm to 7am, has a mobile phone available 24/7 and signs in each day to Naas garda station.

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Gardaí also requested another condition, that she not have any contact with anyone in the Saoradh political party or the New IRA.

Judge Raymond Finnegan heard that her defence lawyer was not present in court and said she would be remanded with consent to bail.

Ms Perrie Sullivan put to the judge: “I thought I was getting out today with bail.”

The judge said that he had not received an application to approve the surety.

A garda officer told the court they are still making inquiries in terms of the surety.

She is next set to appear before Monaghan District Court on 7 August.