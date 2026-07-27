Emergency services contain mountain fires in Waterford and Tipperary

FIRE CREWS ARE fighting separate blazes in mountains either side of the River Suir as the dry weather persists for many parts of the country.

The majority of a fire that started one week ago on Slievenamon in Co Tipperary was brought largely under control towards the end of last week but has persisted in some spots, according to local emergency services.

Firefighters from Clonmel, Cahir and Carrick-on-Suir stations remain on the ground at Slievenamon, with two helicopters provided by the Air Corps and Coillte subcontractors assisting with dousing the flames from on high.

Nearby, across the valley, a large fire broke out in the Comeragh Mountains in Co Waterford on Sunday.

Advertisement

The fire was reported at approximately 3.00pm on Sunday.

While a large area has been burned, crews from Kilmacthomas, Portlaw and Dungarvan have so far prevented the blaze from spreading into nearby forestry.

Smoke rising from fires on the Comeraghs on Sunday. Gerard Kirwan Gerard Kirwan

“No buildings are currently at risk and no injuries have been reported,” Waterford City and County Council said.

The council said the blaze was caused by a gorse fire, as it urged people to “avoid any activity that could result in a fire being started”. This included campfires, fire pits and barbecues.

An Orange Fire Danger Notice remains in place for the region.