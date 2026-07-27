Fire crews on Slievenamon, where a fire has been burning for the past week. Tipperary County Council
Wildfires

Emergency services contain mountain fires in Waterford and Tipperary

Waterford City and County Council said fire crews have prevented a large gorse fire from spreading.
12.12pm, 27 Jul 2026
100

FIRE CREWS ARE fighting separate blazes in mountains either side of the River Suir as the dry weather persists for many parts of the country.

The majority of a fire that started one week ago on Slievenamon in Co Tipperary was brought largely under control towards the end of last week but has persisted in some spots, according to local emergency services.

Firefighters from Clonmel, Cahir and Carrick-on-Suir stations remain on the ground at Slievenamon, with two helicopters provided by the Air Corps and Coillte subcontractors assisting with dousing the flames from on high.

Nearby, across the valley, a large fire broke out in the Comeragh Mountains in Co Waterford on Sunday.

The fire was reported at approximately 3.00pm on Sunday.

While a large area has been burned, crews from Kilmacthomas, Portlaw and Dungarvan have so far prevented the blaze from spreading into nearby forestry.

IMG_8735 (1) Smoke rising from fires on the Comeraghs on Sunday. Gerard Kirwan Gerard Kirwan

“No buildings are currently at risk and no injuries have been reported,” Waterford City and County Council said.

The council said the blaze was caused by a gorse fire, as it urged people to “avoid any activity that could result in a fire being started”. This included campfires, fire pits and barbecues.

An Orange Fire Danger Notice remains in place for the region.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    Good Morning
    The 9 at 9 All Ireland Man of the Match, a shooting in Seattle, and Irish people drinking less..
    3 hrs ago
    1.8k
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie