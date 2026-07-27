AS YOU PROBABLY know by now, Mayo have been crowned All-Ireland football champions after a 75-year wait.

For decades, it’s been said that Mayo were suffering from a curse that prevented them from winning an All-Ireland, which originated in 1951, when the team travelled home after winning the final.

According to the story, the team didn’t show proper respect to a funeral they passed along the way, which led to a curse that Mayo wouldn’t win again until every member of the team passed away.

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As of 2023, all remaining members of that team had passed away and yesterday marked Mayo’s first All-Ireland final appearance since 2021.

While many people didn’t buy into the story, others have pointed to Mayo’s long run of defeats and the timing of recent events as proof that there may have been something to it.

Of course, others will say that this is nothing more than sheer coincidence.

So, tell us: Do you think the Mayo curse was real?

