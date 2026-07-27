'Very proud': Joe Biden and Liam Gallagher among big names celebrating Mayo win

TRIBUTES TO THE All-Ireland-winning Mayo team have poured in at home and abroad, with politicians and celebrities alike showing support.

After a nail-biting head to head with Kerry on Sunday, Mayo will bring home the Sam Maguire Cup for the first time in 75 years.

Former US president Joe Biden, whose ancestors were from Mayo, recalled his trip there in 2023 when he said “Mayo for Sam”, much to the locals’ delight.

For the first time in 75 years, the Sam Mcguire Cup comes home to Mayo, Ireland.



I said it three years ago when I was in Ballina: Mayo for Sam!



And I meant it.



I said it because I know what it means not just the county of Mayo but to my own family’s story.



Today, the… pic.twitter.com/keRp8ddQ39 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 26, 2026

“And I meant it,” he wrote in a post to X on Sunday.

“I said it because I know what it means not just the county of Mayo but to my own family’s story.

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“Today, the dream becomes reality.

“Congratulations to my friends in Mayo. You earned this victory. Enjoy every minute. Sam is coming home.”

Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, whose mother hails from the county, are also very proud of the county.

Congratulations MAYO lick it up to ras very proud LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 26, 2026

FINALLY!! UP MAYO!! — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) July 26, 2026

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney visited Mayo just last month, where his paternal grandparents grew up. He also took to social media to show his support for the team.

“The curse is broken,” he proclaimed.

A proud son of County Mayo tonight.



After 75 years, the curse is broken and the Sam Maguire Cup is coming home. https://t.co/eBRpxKcAxa — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) July 27, 2026

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Champion golfer Shane Lowry siad he was “so happy” for the Mayo team.

So happy for everyone from @MayoGAA… sport can be cruel at times and the people from Mayo went through their fair share of it. Enjoy the celebrations. #mayoforsam https://t.co/17z1MHscSl — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) July 26, 2026

“Sport can be cruel at times and the people from Mayo went through their fair share of it,” he wrote on X.

RTÉ’s video of Mayo’s last point in the game, scored just 15 seconds before the final whistle, has already amassed 7.7 million views on X, and international sports lovers are delighted and intrigued by the game.

Scottish soccer commentator Derek Rae said it’s on his bucket list to see an All Ireland Final.

“Love that Ireland doesn’t try to copy anyone else with sporting traditions like this,” he wrote on X.