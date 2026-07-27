Joe Biden's ancestors are from Ballina, and he visited the county in 2016 Alamy
mayo for sam

'Very proud': Joe Biden and Liam Gallagher among big names celebrating Mayo win

Tributes have poured in for the county, which will bring home the Sam Maguire cup for the first time in 75 years.
8.13am, 27 Jul 2026
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TRIBUTES TO THE All-Ireland-winning Mayo team have poured in at home and abroad, with politicians and celebrities alike showing support.

After a nail-biting head to head with Kerry on Sunday, Mayo will bring home the Sam Maguire Cup for the first time in 75 years.

Former US president Joe Biden, whose ancestors were from Mayo, recalled his trip there in 2023 when he said “Mayo for Sam”, much to the locals’ delight.

“And I meant it,” he wrote in a post to X on Sunday.

“I said it because I know what it means not just the county of Mayo but to my own family’s story.

“Today, the dream becomes reality.

“Congratulations to my friends in Mayo. You earned this victory. Enjoy every minute. Sam is coming home.”

Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, whose mother hails from the county, are also very proud of the county.

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney visited Mayo just last month, where his paternal grandparents grew up. He also took to social media to show his support for the team.

“The curse is broken,” he proclaimed.

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Champion golfer Shane Lowry siad he was “so happy” for the Mayo team.

“Sport can be cruel at times and the people from Mayo went through their fair share of it,” he wrote on X.

RTÉ’s video of Mayo’s last point in the game, scored just 15 seconds before the final whistle, has already amassed 7.7 million views on X, and international sports lovers are delighted and intrigued by the game.

Scottish soccer commentator Derek Rae said it’s on his bucket list to see an All Ireland Final.

“Love that Ireland doesn’t try to copy anyone else with sporting traditions like this,” he wrote on X.

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