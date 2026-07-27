GOOD MORNING.

Here’s the news you need to know as you start the day.

Body found in recycling centre

1. An investigation is underway after a body of a man was discovered at a recycling facility in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, on Friday.

Man of the Match

2. Mayo forward Ryan O’Donoghue has been selected as man of the match after the 2026 All-Ireland football final, capping off a magical day for his county.

Jim O’Callaghan

3. As justice minister Jim O’Callaghan’s dispute with solicitors drags on with no clear off-ramp in sight, his Fianna Fáil colleagues remain firm in their backing of the man who remains poised to be their next leader.

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Seattle shooting

4. A mass shooting near the Space Needle landmark in Seattle killed three people yesterday and wounded at least four others, including a toddler, according to the police.

Planning permission

5. New rules surrounding planning for garden cabins and bike and bin sheds have come into force today.

Fatal crash

6. A man in his 50s has died following a single-vehicle crash in Broadford, Co Clare on Sunday.

Mayo for Sam

7. Tributes to the All-Ireland-winning Mayo team have poured in at home and abroad, including from the likes of Joe Biden and Oasis.

Drinking less

8. Figures published today show that alcohol consumption per capita by Irish adults fell again last year.

Gerry Kelly

9. Ballymena-born broadcaster Gerry Kelly has died aged 77.