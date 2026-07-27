Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. An investigation is underway after a body of a man was discovered at a recycling facility in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, on Friday.
2. Mayo forward Ryan O’Donoghue has been selected as man of the match after the 2026 All-Ireland football final, capping off a magical day for his county.
3. As justice minister Jim O’Callaghan’s dispute with solicitors drags on with no clear off-ramp in sight, his Fianna Fáil colleagues remain firm in their backing of the man who remains poised to be their next leader.
4. A mass shooting near the Space Needle landmark in Seattle killed three people yesterday and wounded at least four others, including a toddler, according to the police.
5. New rules surrounding planning for garden cabins and bike and bin sheds have come into force today.
6. A man in his 50s has died following a single-vehicle crash in Broadford, Co Clare on Sunday.
7. Tributes to the All-Ireland-winning Mayo team have poured in at home and abroad, including from the likes of Joe Biden and Oasis.
8. Figures published today show that alcohol consumption per capita by Irish adults fell again last year.
9. Ballymena-born broadcaster Gerry Kelly has died aged 77.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say