Gardaí appeal for witnesses after a man (50s) dies in a single-vehicle crash in Clare

A MAN IN his 50s has died following a single-vehicle crash in Broadford, Co Clare earlier today.

Emergency services and gardaí responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a car on the R466 at Gortnaglogh, Broadford, shortly after 5.30pm.

The man, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a man also in his 50s, was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick to receive treatment for serious injuries.

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The road is closed for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are in place.

The coroner has been notified, and the deceased has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R466 at Gortnaglogh at the time of the incident are also asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on (065) 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or at any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.