'It brings great joy to the hospital': All-Ireland champions Mayo visit patients at Temple Street

DOZENS OF PATIENTS, staff members and fans gathered outside Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin today to welcome the Mayo team, who were visiting after their All-Ireland win.

Mayo fans went “stone mad” in Croke Park on Sunday, said Denis, who was waiting outside the hospital with his daughter Megan, hoping to see the champions.

From the village of Bohola, this was the first final Denis watched from the stands. His voice is nearly gone from all the shouting.

“I knew they’d make a good account for themselves but I didn’t quite think they’d do it,” he told The Journal.

He said there has been strong support from all counties.

“Even when we were in a café this morning getting coffee, a Dublin girl came in and she was jumping up and down saying she couldn’t believe Mayo won.”

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Andrea, who works in Temple Street, said Sunday was “so special”, as family came to Dublin to watch the game and celebrate.

“I grew up in Glasnevin, but I’m from a Mayo and a Roscommon household, so there’s been many a rivalry over the years,” she said.

She also said the team’s visit has brought great excitement.

“It’s fantastic for the Children’s Health Foundation to put this on, to have the children down from the wards,” Andrea said.

“[There are] so many Mayo staff around the hospital as well. Some of them I didn’t know were from Mayo until I saw them sporting their shirts.

“It brings great joy to the hospital.”

Players Ryan O'Donoghue, Eoin McGreal and Jack Coyne with baby Rian Henson and his parents Ryan and Danielle Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Andrea’s mother Cecily, who was up for the match, said the atmosphere in Croke Park was “electric”.

“Being at it was so special. I only got a ticket yesterday morning from wonderful friends.”

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She’d “hoped and prayed” they’d win.

I was a bit worried the first 15 minutes, but then they really took off.

Annmarie, who is originally Mayo, was at Temple Street with her two daughters today. While they live in Maynooth now, they had on their green and red jerseys.

She said that while the game was close, Mayo “had youth on their side”.

Half-forward Kobe McDonald is just 18 and did his Leaving Cert last month, while team captain Jack Coyne is only 25.

“They haven’t experienced all the heartbreak that we have over the years. I think they just went in fresh,” said Annmarie.

“We weren’t expecting to be in the final, so we were just delighted.”

The family will head to Castlebar for the homecoming this evening, where up to 40,000 supporters are expected.

McHale Park will open at 3pm for supporters. Entertainment – including live performances from local musicians – will kick off at 3.30pm, and the team is expected to reach the park by 6pm.