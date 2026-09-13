'Tears of joy': Celine Dion returns to stage after years battling rare neurological disorder

CELINE DION HAS returned to the stage after years battling a rare neurological disorder.

The 58-year-old French Canadian singer performed in front of a sold-out crowd of 35,000 fans at the Plenitude Arena on the western edge of Paris on Saturday night.

The concert was the first to take place as part of her ‘Celine Dion Paris 2026′ residency at the Plenitude Arena.

Dion appeared visibly moved as she opened her first full concert in six years with her 1990s French-language ballad “On ne change pas”.

“These are, of course, tears of joy. I’m so delighted to see you,” Dion said, blowing kisses to the audience.

Her return to the stage underscored a remarkable comeback after Stiff Person Syndrome, an incurable condition that causes stiffness and cramps, forced her to cancel shows and cast years of uncertainty over whether she would ever perform again.

“The path was rockier than expected,” she said, speaking in French and English.

“But I held on to a faint ray of light in the distance, deep in the mountains.”

“Tonight, I want to sing for you, sing for myself, sing for life,” she added.

‘Unreal’

The crowd sported sequined dresses and tops, glittered cheeks, and T-shirts emblazoned with the star’s image or nods to her biggest hits.

“It’s unreal to be here!” said Elisabeth Landry, a 38-year-old Quebecer who lives near the star’s hometown of Charlemagne.

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“I was convinced we’d never see her again, especially not embarking on a run of concerts like this.”

French daily Le Parisien said the former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama was “discreetly attending this first concert”.

Just hours before, one of the best-selling singers of all time greeted admirers outside her luxury hotel a short walk from the Arc de Triomphe.

Albertina Cabral, a fan from the Brazilian city of São Paulo, said she could barely put her feelings into words.

“It’s unbelievable to stay here and to go to the concert and to see Celine so close,” she said. “And she’s feeling good, she’s happy.”

Celine Dion she spend time with fans before going to the venue in Paris, France. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Paris spared no effort in welcoming Dion, drawing thousands of fans from across the world, including some who flew in from as far away as the French Polynesian island of Tahiti.

For days, Paris played host to costume contests, giant karaoke parties and tribute cruises on the Seine.

On Friday, the iconic cauldron rose above the Tuileries Garden, echoing the star’s surprise appearance up the Eiffel Tower to perform “Hymn to Love” by Edith Piaf during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics in 2024.

A lyric from the song, “I’d go and fetch the moon if you asked me to”, along with the singer’s first name, was projected in big letters onto the balloon.

The suburban train station serving the arena has been temporarily renamed “Celine.”

With additional reporting from AFP.