Chants of 'USA' and 'four more years' as Trump made brief appearance in Doonbeg hotel bar

GOLF FANS SERENADED Donald Trump with renditions of popular songs and chanted ‘USA’ as the US president made a brief appearance in the hotel residents’ bar at Doonbeg Saturday night.

A reporter with the Press Association recorded punters singing Fields of Athenry and shouting ‘four more years’ as Trump walked through the bar smiling and waving.

The president, who was flanked by security personnel, stopped to say a few words to punters.

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Trump made a whistle-stop political tour in Dublin Saturday and managed to spark a diplomatic row after he said he supported a united Ireland, before heading the Irish Open which is taking place at his property in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

He is expected to hand over the winner’s trophy on the final day of the golf tournament today.

The president arrived at the tournament in spectacular fashion, with Irish Open attendees treated to an Air Force One fly-by shortly before 2pm ahead of the US President touching down.

Hundreds of golf fans turned their back on the game as they waited for Trump’s Marine One helicopter to land on the helipad a short distance from where Shane Lowry was putting.

From there, he and his two sons, Eric and Donald Jnr, made their way to a designated private viewing platform for the US president at the 18th green, where the president spent the rest of the afternoon, engrossed in the golf.

As well as his walk through the hotel’s bar, Trump was to have dinner with Rory McIlroy Saturday night, the golfer confirmed to reporters ahead of the meal.