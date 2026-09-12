Trump, Martin and the united Ireland curveball nobody in the room saw coming

FOR THE SECOND time this year, Taoiseach Micheál Martin can breathe a sigh of relief that his meeting with US President Donald Trump went pretty well.

Not only did he escape criticism from the US president, Martin was honoured with the title of the man who can bring about a united Ireland by the US President.

He also managed to interject and give his viewpoint on Gaza, something he struggled with when in the White House in March.

Maybe Martin doesn’t necessarily want the title of the man who can bring about a united Ireland, given that the Taoiseach has been an advocate for a ‘slowly as she goes’ approach when it comes to unifying the island, but it’s not the worst thing Trump could have said about him.

When reporters were ushered into the wood-panelled reception room, Trump and the Taoiseach were already seated next to a large white bouquet in front of a fireplace.

The reception room was packed to the rafters with Irish and US media, who shouted questions at the two leaders.

Press conferences with Trump can often meander into different topics, with the US president known for his straight-talking approach to questions.

On this occasion, it was no different, with Trump responding to questions about Gaza, fuel costs, Iran, Argentina and the Ryder Cup, to name but a few.

Trump spoke about Northern Ireland, telling the Taoiseach that he always finds the topic interesting and often questions why the two opposing sides can’t “get together”.

Martin smiled, saying that the president is always “consistent” in saying that.

Asked then about his thoughts on a united Ireland, the President replied that he would “love to see” a unified Ireland, something he believes is “going to happen eventually”.

The way I look at it, it’s going to happen eventually. It will happen.

Referring to the Taoiseach, Trump said “you got the right man over here to get it moving”.

Some Irish officials gave side eyes to reporters, knowing all too well that this would make headlines. Another senior official appeared to eye roll, knowing that this was going to cause some controversy.

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The president said the UK “will have something to say about it, obviously”, before adding that he thinks unification would “be a great thing”.

“How could it be bad?” the president asked.

Despite the topic of Northern Ireland being something the Taoiseach relishes talking about, he looked shifty and uncomfortable at this moment.

Gripping his thighs as Trump waffled on, Martin seemed to sense the waves Trump’s remarks might make.

Particularly as he is due to meet with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham in the coming weeks. Burnham has already rocked the boat on the issue of a united Ireland, stating only recently that the matter was “off the table”.

Trump’s remarks should be ‘no surprise’

While the Taoiseach would not respond directly after the press conference to the remarks made by Trump, Martin later released a statement saying that his comments on a united Ireland “should come as a surprise to no one”.

“Over the years the President has been consistent in his view that he sees unity in Ireland as the optimal outcome. On the last two years in the White House he expressed this to the Taoiseach, and on Capitol Hill this year,” he said.

The Taoiseach said he highlighted Ireland’s significant experience in conflict resolution as a result of the peace process, and that this experience could be brought to bear in the Middle East or other conflict areas.

“President Trump was very aware of how violent the conflict in Northern Ireland was, and of the importance of peace,” added the Taoiseach.

No love lost

While the comments might come as no surprise to the Taoiseach, it might to the UK government. Or perhaps they might have been expecting some pointed remarks sent their way.

There has been no love lost between the UK government and Trump in recent months.

In a turn for the books, the Taoiseach even came to the defence of former UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the Oval Office on St Patrick’s Day when Trump took digs out of him.

Trump is still sore that the UK would not come to the aid of the US when it joined the attack on Iran, and in particular, that they were not allowed use UK air bases. A point he reiterated at the US ambassador’s reception.

Adding fuel to the fire, Trump picked up the topic again in his address at the US Ambassador Edward Walsh’s reception in Deerfield, joking that he might have got himself into a bit of bother answering the united Ireland question:

“They ask me a question, ‘what do you think about unification of Northern Ireland and Ireland?’ I said, Oh, that’s a nice question. I gave a nice answer. I think we’ll read about it tomorrow.”

He added: “That’s one of those questions where, no matter what you say, no matter how well you say it, there’s no good answer, right?”

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Trump then proceeded to stir the pot again:

But I actually said it would be, I think, a very cool thing. To be honest with you, I think it would be cool.

President Connolly and President Donald Trump at Aras an Uachtarain. PA PA

Trump refuses to discuss Connolly conversation with reporters

Other than reigniting the united Ireland debate, the other talking point of the day was the sullen faces of both Trump and President Catherine Connolly at Áras an Uachtaráin.

Questions had been mounting all week about what Connolly would say to Trump. She has not held her feelings back in the past about the president.

In a statement Connolly said she “conveyed the strong view of the Irish people that the normalisation of war and genocide can never be accepted”.

“As a country which has suffered famine, colonisation and the violence of the Troubles, but also the importance of the long and challenging road to peace, I emphasised the unique insight which Irish people can bring to the resolution of conflict,” she added.

In Farmleigh, Trump was questioned about his conversation with the Irish president.

In an unusual move, Trump didn’t answer the question himself.

He asked spokesperson Monica Crowley to respond. She said it was a “constructive” meeting and involved energy, adding that they had their conversation “very specifically.”

Trump, asked again if the Middle East conflicts were brought up, only said it was an interesting discussion.

Trump, who was questioned twice on the matter, did not want to go there and did not want to discuss what Connolly had brought up with him.

If Connolly was as forthright in her remarks, it is most likely not something that would have gone down too well with the president.

The deflection to the question makes sense, if that was the case.

Overall, while this short trip to the Phoenix Park, resulting in some interesting commentary from the US president, this trip was only ever about one thing: golf.

Meeting Connolly and Martin was just a quick stopover for him on the way to the Irish Open. No muss, no fuss, and that is probably how the Taoiseach wanted it too.