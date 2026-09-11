Planning permission granted for Ireland’s newest train station

PLANNING PERMISSION HAS been granted for Ireland’s newest train station.

The station at Blackpool in Cork City will be the first of eight to be built under the Cork Area Commuter Rail Programme.

Blackpool will be served by existing commuter services operating on the Mallow to Cork route. Irish Rail says there’ll be “up to” 10 trains daily, with ambition for more services after the other stations are finished.

This station is to be located near the site of the historic Blackpool Station and bounded by Dublin Hill Road and Redforge Road.

Construction is expected to commence in 2027 and take up to two years to complete.

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Mock-up of what the station could look like Irish Rail Irish Rail

It will have two platforms connected by a pedestrian footbridge, with access from either side of the railway via stairs and accessible lifts.

There will be accessible parking spaces, EV charging points, motorcycle parking, bus, taxi and car set-down areas, as well as bicycle stands and bicycle lockers.

Irish Rail also said it’ll include infrastructure required to support future electrification.

Irish rail’s chief executive Mary Considine said it’ll provide a more sustainable transport option for Blackpool, Kilbarry and surrounding communities in advance of completion of the overall rail investment in Cork.

“The station will provide a vital public transport connection to Blackpool Shopping Centre and the residential developments underway locally,” she said.

Planning permission for another station, under the Dunkettle interchange, has also been lodged. Both will be built on land already belonging to Irish Rail.

Irish Rail said it will help “ease congestion on the intersection and intercept traffic before it enters the city”.