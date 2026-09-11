Garda appeal after Limerick woman (60s) dies from road crash injuries

GARDAÍ APPEALED FOR information on Friday relating to a fatal road traffic collision in which a woman was killed outside the town of Bruff, Co Limerick.

The victim was named locally as Margaret Connolly Irwin, in her 60s, from Manister, Co Limerick.

Ms Irwin was driving one of two vehicles involved in a collision at Uregare Cross, situated on the R512 between Bruff and Kilmallock, on Thursday, 27 August.

She was rushed by ambulance from the scene to University Hospital Limerick. Ms Irwin was transferred to Cork University Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries two days ago, Wednesday, 9 September, surrounded by her family.

A man, in his 50s, who was driving the other car, was also brought by ambulance to UHL, for non-life threatening injuries.

Ms Irwin is predeceased by her father Andrew “Andy” Connolly, of Ballycahill, Knocklong, Co Limerick, who died in his 91st year, at the end of July, as well as her mother Kathleen.

She is survived by her husband Jim, four sons Garry, Richard, Steven and Terry, and daughter Nicola, twin sister Catherine Doherty, sister Patricia Culbert, and brothers John and David.

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Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

Appealing for witnesses Friday, a spokeswoman for Bruff Garda Station said: “The incident occurred at approximately 2:45pm on Thursday, 27 August.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been travelling in the area around the time of the collision, and who may have any information about this incident to contact them.”

Ms Irwin had been a friend and volunteer at the Thomas Fitzgerald Heritage Centre, Bruff, which celebrates former US President John F Kennedy’s ancestral link to the town.

A tribute to Ms Irwin shared by the centre in a post on its Facebook page, read: “We are terribly upset to hear of the passing of our great friend, supporter and helper Margaret Irwin. Margaret passed away after the effects of an accident in Uregare in recent times.”

“Margaret was always willing to help out at the centre whether it be for speeches, knowledge or wisdom. Very proud of her familial connections to the Fitzgerald-Kennedy family, she would rarely miss an event in the Thomas Fitzgerald Centre.”

The centre added that Ms Irwin’s “hands-on approach meant that she would always offer her services when we needed them and her help was always much appreciated”.

“A very popular woman, we offer our sympathies to Margaret’s beloved family and friends. May our friend rest in peace,” the centre said.

Gardaí can be contacted at Bruff Garda Station on 061 382940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.