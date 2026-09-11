Kids' extracurricular activities: we want to hear your stories

SOCCER, SWIMMING, SCIENCE clubs, stage school, scouts, Spanish…

There’s no end to extracurricular options for today’s children – if their parents can afford it.

Even for families for whom cost is not a barrier, the time commitment and transport logistics involved in children’s activities are a big consideration and headache.

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Many team sports and performing arts classes have morphed over the course of a generation from once-a-week to twice-a-week commitments for even primary school-aged children. And no, that’s not including matches at the weekend. But is this a negative? Many kids love their hobbies.

It’s a topic Irish parents have been talking about at the school gate and on the sidelines this week as extracurriculars start up again for another term – and we want to hear our readers’ views.

What activities are your children signed up to, and why?

How are you getting on with the cost, transport and time commitments required?

What do you see as the positives and negatives (if any) of kids’ extracurriculars – for them, for you and for your family?

If you’re involved in kids’ activities as a teacher or volunteer, what’s your perspective?

Is there anything you would like to see change?

Please get in touch by emailing answers@thejournal.ie to share your experiences – we’ll reflect them in a forthcoming article.

Please include your name, age and county, and let us know if you would like to remain anonymous.