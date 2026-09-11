Government's Occupied Territories Bill to commence on Tuesday - two days after Trump flies home

THE FOREIGN AFFAIRS minister says she will sign the commencement order for the Occupied Territories Bill on Tuesday, two days after Donald Trump flies home from his Ireland visit.

Once the bill is enacted and commenced, the importation of goods originating in Israeli settlements into Ireland will be made an offence.

The long-awaited bill was first proposed by senator Frances Black in 2018.

Attempts to include a ban on trade in services have repeatedly failed to be added to the legislation, and it passed with the focus on goods.

Advertisement

Trump, whose administration has fervently supported the Israeli state, politically and financially, is expected to arrive in Dublin on Air Force One on Saturday morning before visiting President Catherine Connolly and meeting Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

He will also have a get-together with his friend, Ambassador to Ireland, Ed Walsh and a number of guests, including government ministers, at an event in the US ambassador’s residence in the Phoenix Park.

A protest will take place in Dublin, which organisers say aims to show the US president he’s not welcome, and the Irish government that they were wrong to “encourage” him.

Minister Helen McEntee today said the Taoiseach is committed to bringing up the devastation in Gaza and the West Bank when he meets Trump.

Asked whether she thinks Connolly should do the same, the minister said she wouldn’t “dictate” what the president “should or shouldn’t speak about”.

She added: “I have no doubt that President Connolly will be able to engage with the president on issues that are of significant importance for the people of Ireland.

Related Reads Eric Trump promises a ballroom for Doonbeg and a Trump Tower for Dublin in RTÉ interview The big visit: After an eventful week in the US, the Trump show comes to Ireland Council accused of 'censorship' for rejecting designs for Trump protest posters

“Obviously the situation in Gaza, in the West Bank and the continuing deteriorating situation is something that we all feel very strongly about.”

McEntee also said Trump’s visit was not just about Ireland’s economic relationship with the United States.

“It’s about making sure that at times where we disagree on issues, that we have that relationship and that ability to engage with each other, and to make sure that our views are reflected.”

After Dublin, Trump is to travel to his golf course in Doonbeg, Co Clare, where the Irish Open is taking place this year. He’ll depart on Sunday night.