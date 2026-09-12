Áras flags that President Connolly presented Trump with Michael Longley's 'Ceasefire' poem

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LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
A POEM TITLED ‘Ceasefire’ was among the gifts given to Donald Trump by Catherine Connolly and highlighted by Áras an Uachtaráin today.
Connolly made the not-so-subtle offering during a “courtesy call” in the State Dining Room.
She’d previously accused Trump of being “volatile” and “acting like a bully”, and was critical of his actions in the Middle East.
Speaking after today’s meeting, Trump didn’t confirm whether the subject was raised.
He said they “discussed a lot of things very quickly”, and described the conversation as “respectful”.
“We did discuss Northern Ireland… I find it to be a very interesting discussion because we know people of Northern Ireland, and we know people of Ireland, and they sometimes say, ‘hey, when are you guys getting together?’
“I do ask that question every time,” he said.
“I’m sure it’s complicated, but life is complicated.”
Trump added: “We discussed a lot of things, and a lot of very positive things. We have a very positive trade relationship with Ireland.”
In a leaflet given to media in attendance, the Áras said Connolly gave him three gifts: A St Brigid’s Cross, the Navigatio Sancti Brendani Abbatis, and a collection of poems by Belfast writer Michael Longley.
The Navigatio Sancti Brendani Abbatis, meaning Voyage of Saint Brendan the Abbot, is a Latin text that follows the journey of a sixth-century Irish monk on his seven-year search for the Promised Land of the Saints.
The Áras said it “comes from an era when the Irish were a people of departure”.
A translated version with an introduction was given to Trump.
Trump was also presented with Michael Longley’s Collected Poems, with the Áras note to the press mentioning that the collection included the anti-war sonnet called Ceasefire.
The full poem is as follows:
Put in mind of his own father and moved to tears
Achilles took him by the hand and pushed the old king
Gently away, but Priam curled up at his feet and
Wept with him until their sadness filled the building.
Taking Hector’s corpse into his own hands Achilles
Made sure it was washed and, for the old king’s sake,
Laid out in uniform, ready for Priam to carry
Wrapped like a present home to Troy at daybreak.
When they had eaten together, it pleased them both
To stare at each other’s beauty as lovers might,
Achilles built like a god, Priam good-looking still
And full of conversation, who earlier had sighed:
‘I get down on my knees and do what must be done
And kiss Achilles’ hand, the killer of my son.’
On his way out of the Áras, Trump stopped on the red carpet to answer a reporter’s question about concerns around Saudi Arabia and the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said: “It will all work out fine.”
He was then asked about how high Irish energy prices have climbed, to which he said “they should open up the North Sea” and then prices will “tumble”.
Before the meeting, Trump saluted as the US national anthem was played by the Irish military band, followed by Amhrán na bhFiann.
Trump was invited to inspect the Defence Forces’ Guard of Honour.
Trump’s message in the Áras visitors book read: “A GREAT HONOR TO BE HERE THANK YOU”.
For live updates on Trump’s visit as they happen, follow our liveblog.
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