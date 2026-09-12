Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Dún Laoghaire released without charge

A MAN ARRESTED in connection with a fatal shooting in Dún Laoghaire in July has been released without charge.

On the morning of 5 July, 39-year-old Mark Cullen was shot in an incident which occurred in Patrician Park, Kill Avenue in south Co Dublin.

This morning gardaí said a man, aged in his 40s, who was arrested in connection with this investigation has been released without charge.

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A spokesperson said: “A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

Investigations are ongoing.

It is understood that Mark Cullen was shot in the leg and bled out at the scene.

He had a number of criminal convictions, including convictions for selling drugs.