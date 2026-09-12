GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

POTUS

1. Air Force One has landed at Dublin Airport as US President Donald Trump begins his visit.

Weather warning

2. Met Éireann has warned of risks of localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions as a Status Yellow rain warning is in effect.

Oil crisis

3. The Iran-backed Houthis have seized control of Yemen’s entire Red Sea coast and captured three strategic islands on Friday, in a lightning offensive that cemented their hold on a vital shipping corridor linking Europe and Asia.

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Budget 2027

4. The Journal’s political editor Christina Finn has compiled what we learned about the budget at the coalition think-ins this week.

Waterford

5. Gardaí have arrested a man in his 40s following an alleged public order incident in Waterford city on Friday afternoon.

Cork

6. Planning permission has been granted for Ireland’s newest train station at Blackpool in Cork City.

Drugs seizure

7. Cocaine valued at around €500,000 was seized at Dublin Airport after it was disguised as lollipops.

Limerick

8. Gardaí have appealed for information relating to a fatal road traffic collision in which a woman was killed outside the town of Bruff, Co Limerick.

Visit

9. Where is Trump going and what roads will be closed during his visit to Ireland?