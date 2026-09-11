File photo of Broad Street and Barronstrand Street, close to where the alleged incident took place on Friday Alamy Stock Photo
Public Order

Man arrested and suspected imitation gun recovered after public order incident in Waterford

The incident took place in Waterford city centre on Friday afternoon.
11.26pm, 11 Sep 2026
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GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 40s following an alleged public order incident in Waterford city on Friday afternoon.

A “suspected imitation firearm” was recovered by gardaí responding to a dispute between a man and a number of teenagers.

A garda spokesperson confirmed to The Journal that officers responded to an “alleged public order incident that occurred at Broad Street, Waterford” on Friday at approximately 4:40pm on Friday.

“Gardaí subsequently arrested a male and recovered a suspected imitation firearm,” the spokesperson said.

“The man (aged in his 40s) is currently detained pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the Co. Waterford area. Investigations ongoing.”

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