Man arrested and suspected imitation gun recovered after public order incident in Waterford

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GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 40s following an alleged public order incident in Waterford city on Friday afternoon.
A “suspected imitation firearm” was recovered by gardaí responding to a dispute between a man and a number of teenagers.
A garda spokesperson confirmed to The Journal that officers responded to an “alleged public order incident that occurred at Broad Street, Waterford” on Friday at approximately 4:40pm on Friday.
“Gardaí subsequently arrested a male and recovered a suspected imitation firearm,” the spokesperson said.
“The man (aged in his 40s) is currently detained pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the Co. Waterford area. Investigations ongoing.”
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