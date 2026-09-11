evening fix

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

The most important Irish and international stories you need to know today.
8.34pm, 11 Sep 2026
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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

members-of-the-irish-army-perform-security-checks-at-trump-international-golf-links-ireland-in-doonbeg-ireland-friday-sept-11-2026-ahead-of-u-s-president-donald-trumps-visit-to-the-irish-open Members of the Irish army perform security checks at Trump International Golf Links Ireland in Doonbeg Alamy Alamy

IRELAND

  • Status Orange and Yellow rain warnings have been issued for eight western counties from tonight.
  • Construction is set to begin on 562 new homes on Parkgate Street in Dublin city centre. 
  • Gardaí are appealing information on Friday relating to a fatal road traffic collision in which a woman was killed outside the town of Bruff, Co Limerick.
  • Planning permission has been granted for Ireland’s newest train station.
  • RTÉ are considering drastically limiting their television coverage of the Republic of Ireland’s upcoming Nations League games with Israel.
  • Playing on bouncy castles has been linked to the largest ever recorded outbreak of a common superbug in Ireland last year.
  • Catherine Connolly today met with Ann Travers, the sister of IRA murder victim Mary Travers. 
  • In an Irish interview today, Donald Trump’s son, Eric, was swift with answers: on the Trump-effect in Doonbeg; on the forthcoming meeting between his father and President Catherine Connolly; on comedian Rosie O’Donnell.

INTERNATIONAL

palestinian-mourners-carry-the-body-of-muhammad-yazouri-draped-in-the-flag-of-the-mujahideen-brigades-a-palestinian-militant-group-with-a-rifle-laid-on-top-during-his-funeral-after-he-was-killed-i Palestinian mourners carry the body of Muhammad Yazouri, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike Thursday night Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#VANCE: US Vice President JD Vance called Democrats the “party of hatred” and urged voters to reject them in November’s midterm elections, in a prime-time convention speech that showcased him as a possible heir to Donald Trump in 2028.

#9/11: Today marks 25 years since the terror attacks on the Twin Towers, and New York is commemorating the lives lost – without US President Donald Trump, who travelled instead to the Pentagon.

PARTING SHOT

229Trump Statue_90755177 RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

A statue of American president Donald Trump stuck in a bin surrounded by rubbish bags has been erected outside Teal House Gallery on South Anne Street in Dublin 2.

It’s the day before Trump’s visit.

The name of the statue is the Trash Talker.

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