Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Members of the Irish army perform security checks at Trump International Golf Links Ireland in Doonbeg Alamy Alamy

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinian mourners carry the body of Muhammad Yazouri, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike Thursday night Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#VANCE: US Vice President JD Vance called Democrats the “party of hatred” and urged voters to reject them in November’s midterm elections, in a prime-time convention speech that showcased him as a possible heir to Donald Trump in 2028.

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#9/11: Today marks 25 years since the terror attacks on the Twin Towers, and New York is commemorating the lives lost – without US President Donald Trump, who travelled instead to the Pentagon.

PARTING SHOT

RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

A statue of American president Donald Trump stuck in a bin surrounded by rubbish bags has been erected outside Teal House Gallery on South Anne Street in Dublin 2.

It’s the day before Trump’s visit.

The name of the statue is the Trash Talker.