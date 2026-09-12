Where is Trump going and what roads will be closed? All the essential info about the visit

WITH AIR FORCE One expected to touch down at Dublin Airport early today, Ireland is bracing itself for the arrival of US President Donald Trump and one of the biggest security operations in the history of the State.

Trump is expected to travel with an entourage of 1,000 people, including secret service agents.

On the Irish side, a 3,000-strong security team made up of gardaí and Defence Forces members be involved in the 48-hour operation.

Declared an “extraordinary event” by Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly, garda leave will be curtailed for the weekend, and members of the force will be expected to work overtime.

The visit is expected to cost the Irish State in the region of €20 million.

The US President’s two days in Ireland for the Amgen Irish Open, hosted at his hotel in Doonbeg, will bring significant disruption to Dublin and Clare.

Trump will spend the majority of his time at his Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, which he purchased in 2014.

But before the US President gets stuck into the golf, he will get the political engagements out of the way early in the day.

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Tánaiste Simon Harris is expected to meet Trump on the tarmac at Dublin Airport as he disembarks from Air Force One at around 8am.

Trump will then travel by motorcade to the Phoenix Park, where he will pay a visit to President Catherine Connolly at the Áras.

Be warned, there will be significant road closures around Dublin from 7.30am until approximately 9.30am, with the M50 shut for rolling intervals to facilitate security escorts for the US president.

Also, if you were hoping to go to Dublin Zoo or for a run around the Phoenix Park at any point today, you may change your plans as the entire area will be shut down until after 6pm – possibly earlier, depending on how the timings of the day go.

In general, Dublin Airport has advised passengers to allow extra time for travel on Saturday. It said the airport will operate as normal, but passengers may have to take alternative routes to access the airport.

Trump’s visit with Connolly will be short and probably more formal than sweet (remember, Connolly protested Trump’s visit to Ireland in 2019 when she was a TD). It is expected to last no more than 30 minutes in total, with 10 minutes of this being a closed meeting.

Connolly’s office declined to say what would be on the agenda for the meeting, with an update instead due after it takes place.

At around 10am, Trump will depart the Áras for Farmleigh, where he will have a short bilateral meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

After this, he will visit the US Ambassador’s residence in the Phoenix Park at approximately 11am, where he will address a private gathering of hundreds of guests. The guest list for the gathering has remained under wraps, but a number of Irish ministers are expected to attend.

Following the get-together in the ambassador’s residence, it is back to Dublin Airport at around 1pm for Trump, who will then fly to Shannon Airport before making his way by Marine One helicopter to Trump International Golf Links & Hotel.

Again, there will be major disruption to traffic around Dublin at this time, with the M50 closed at intervals between midday and 1pm approximately to facilitate Trump’s movements.

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Trump at Doonbeg in 2019. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Once Trump arrives at his hotel for the Irish Open, it is very much seen as an “informal” day for the US President, a known golf lover.

And just like in Dublin, expect significant traffic delays in West Clare on Saturday afternoon.

Trump will then spend the night in his five-star resort and is expected to present the winner with their trophy alongside Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Sunday evening before departing Ireland later that night.

First Lady Melania Trump, who attended a 9/11 memorial event with Trump on Friday, is not expected to travel, but his sons Donald Jnr and Eric will be taking part in the visit.

Trump merchandise on sale at the Irish Open this week. Niall Kelly / The 42 Niall Kelly / The 42 / The 42

A number of protests, supported by opposition parties Sinn Féin, Labour, Social Democrats, the Greens and People Before Profit, will take place in both Dublin and Clare over the weekend.

You can stay up to date with the visit today by following along with The Journal’s liveblog.

We’ll also have reporters covering events in the Phoenix Park and at Doonbeg, and the planned protests in Dublin city centre.