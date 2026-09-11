Here's what we learned about the budget at the coalition think-ins this week

IT’S 25 DAYS to budget day, as Tánaiste and Finance Minister Simon Harris pointed out today.

It has been a revealing few days in terms of budget hints at the coalition think-ins.

First up was Fianna Fáil’s gathering in Tullamore, where Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers, as well as the Taoiseach Micheál Martin dropped some budget clues.

This was followed by Fine Gael’s gathering in Gorey, where Harris gave some straight answers to some budget questions.

So what did we learn?

On income tax, Chambers moved to temper expectations on Monday, stating that tax cuts would be “modest” and would only amount to a “few hundred euro”.

Fast-forward a couple of days later and Harris was asked if he was over-promising with the public, but he said “hundreds of euros” in peoples’ back pockets will make a real difference.

So, reading between the lines, it is expected the tax cuts won’t amount to more than €500, and that is probably being optimistic.

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When it comes to childcare, Children’s Minister Norma Foely says this year will be a “breakthrough budget” in getting childcare fees down.

However, the minister would not specify by how much, she said:

“I believe I have the support to make a very significant cut, if you like, or advancement in terms of achieving that goal of €200 in this budget.”

In addition to fees, Harris indicated on a radio interview on Newstalk that he is minded to increase tax relief for childminders.

Social Protection Minister Dara Calleary was also speaking to the media, where he indicated there will be no increase to the children’s allowance in next month’s budget.

He also didn’t give much away when it came to pensioners, but did say that he would like to target those who are living on their own, which points to an increase in the Living Alone Allowance perhaps over the pension.

When it comes to energy, the Taoiseach was pretty clear that he doesn’t think this year’s budget has the “capacity” for the roll-out of energy credits, so don’t bank on them this winter.

Energy Minister Daragh O’Brien told The Journal this week that he wants to introduce new energy grants in the upcoming budget. However, he confirmed he has no plans to increase existing grants.

On the issue of the carbon tax increase, it is expected this will be delayed further, with Harris hinting that home heating oil could also be differentiated against other fuels as it largely impacts older people.

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One thing that sparked controversy this week was the Taoiseach stating that he is “favourable disposition” towards scrapping stamp duty for first-time-buyers.

A number of other ministers from Fianna Fáil also came out in support of the measure; however, the finance minister was quick to shut down the discussion, stating that he has no plans to include it in this year’s budget.

Both Harris and Chambers said that there was room in this year’s budget to progress with inheritance tax changes, but both men seemed to stress that it might not be a huge change.

Chambers also ruled out an overhaul of the system that would see those without children being able to nominate a beneficiary, indicating that change would be around increasing the threshold.

Aside from Capital Acquisitions Tax (CAT), the Tánaiste said he would also like to make changes to Capital Gains Tax (CGT), perhaps to the 33% tax rate.

The finance minister also gave his strongest indication yet today that the Rent Tax Credit (RTC) will be increased in this year’s budget.

Harris said: “I’m positively disposed to trying to do something in relation to this.”

Poll: Given what hints we have heard, do you think you are going to be happy with the budget this year?

