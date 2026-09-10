Fine Gael think-in to focus on cost of living and housing as coalition at odds on some budget ideas

FINE GAEL’S PARTY think-in taking place today and tomorrow in Gorey, Co. Wexford will focus on the cost of living, housing and better delivery of public services.

The two-day gathering, comes after Fianna Fail and a number of other parties also held their party gatherings in the last week.

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Tánaiste and party leader Simon Harris will deliver his keynote political address to the members tomorrow, setting out Fine Gael’s priorities as it looks ahead to Budget 2027.

The two coalition parties appear to be at odds over some aspects of the budget, with differing views held on matters such as scrapping stamp duty for first-time-buyers, with Fianna Fail in favour and Fine Gael against such a move.

Public Expenditure Jack Chambers also moved to temper expectations of any huge income tax savings, telling people that it will only amount to a few hundred euros.

Despite those comments from Chambers, Harris will tell the parliamentary party that that the budget will be about “rewarding hard work” and building better services for people.

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In relation to Budget, Fine Gael will argue that “people who work hard should be able to get ahead, not simply get by”.

Its priorities include ensuring people see the benefit of work in their pay packets and reducing the everyday costs facing households, with a particular focus on childcare and energy.

The party will also emphasise the need for increased supports for older people, carers and people with disabilities, while insisting that Budget measures must be delivered responsibly in order to protect the public finances over the longer term.