Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson expected to be sentenced in October

FORMER DUP LEADER Jeffrey Donaldson is expected to be sentenced in October, a court has heard.

The 63-year-old was found guilty in June of 18 sexual offences following a four-week trial at Newry Crown Court.

He was convicted of one count of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault and four counts of gross indecency, which he committed against two women when they were children, on dates between 1985 and 2008.

He was remanded in custody to Maghaberry Prison near Lisburn in Co Antrim, where he is awaiting sentencing.

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Donaldson is appealing the convictions.

His wife Eleanor Donaldson (60) was found to have aided and abetted his crimes after a trial of the facts, which was granted on mental health grounds.

During a brief hearing at Newry Crown Court today, Judge Paul Ramsey confirmed that the sentencing process for the former Lagan Valley MP would begin on 25 September.

He said he had received two victim impact reports and a sexual offences prevention order in respect of Jeffrey Donaldson, and was awaiting some medical reports.

The judge said he would hear sentencing submissions later this month, but indicated that the sentence would not be passed until October.

Judge Ramsey also said he wanted to “correct an omission” from the end of the trial, saying he had failed to thank members of the media for their reporting of proceedings.

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He said: “This was a case which was challenging for the press in view of the issues of anonymity, and I was impressed with the care and accuracy of the reporting, both in print media and in broadcast.”

Donaldson was not in court for the hearing.

At the end of his trial, Judge Ramsey told Donaldson that a custodial sentence was inevitable and that it would be “lengthy”.