Two teenagers to be sentenced in relation to death of Cork postman Barry Daly

TWO TEENAGERS ARE to be sentenced today in relation to the death of postman Barry Daly in Co Cork.

Mr Daly was discovered in a pool of blood outside his home at Rockview Terrace in Doneraile on 12 October 2025.

He had suffered a catastrophic jaw injury inflicted by a golf club, which rendered him unable to breathe as he was effectively swallowing blood.

A 17-year-old male was found guilty of Mr Daly’s murder in July at a retrial at the Central Criminal Court, sitting in Cork. It came after the jury in the first trial, which began in June, found themselves unable to reach a verdict in the case.

The teenager had pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty of the manslaughter of the father of five.

The jury of seven women and five men deliberated for seven hours and 29 minutes before finding the boy unanimously guilty of the murder of Mr Daly.

A 16-year-old male is set to be sentenced for manslaughter.

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He lodged a plea of manslaughter during the course of the first murder trial, which was accepted by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Last month, Alex Deady (21) of Glenview, Convent Road in Doneraile, was jailed for life for the murder of Mr Daly.

The court heard that a dispute had arisen after Mr Daly hit the partner of Mr Deady. Accounts varied as to whether he hit the woman accidentally or on purpose.

Ms Justice Siobhan Lankford said that the “community of Doneraile changed forever” following the murder of Mr Daly, which was described as a tragedy for all the families involved as well as the town itself.

She said that it was clear from the victim impact statements that Mr Daly was an “exceptional” person who showed tremendous kindness to others in his “all too short life.”

In a letter of apology to the Daly family, which was read into the record in court, Deady said that what had occurred was never his intended outcome. He said that he understood that Daly’s children were without a father because of him.

“I think about it daily and will for the rest of my life. I understand ‘sorry’ will never bring Barry Daly back,” the letter said.

Ms Justice Lankford noted that Deady had offered a plea to manslaughter in the case which was not accepted by the DPP.

With reporting from Olivia Kelleher