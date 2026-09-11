The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

The Phoenix Park is closing, protesters are preparing, and Donald Trump is packing his golf clubs. Sorry to all the Dublin Zoo fans out there, but the US president is coming to Ireland.

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So before a Qatari jet touches down here tomorrow and another hectic weekend begins, how closely have you been following the news?