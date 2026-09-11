Newshound Quiz

The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

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2.01pm, 11 Sep 2026
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SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

The Phoenix Park is closing, protesters are preparing, and Donald Trump is packing his golf clubs. Sorry to all the Dublin Zoo fans out there, but the US president is coming to Ireland.

So before a Qatari jet touches down here tomorrow and another hectic weekend begins, how closely have you been following the news?

Donald Trump promised every US adult how much money if Republicans win the midterm elections?
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$500
$1,000

$2,500
$5,000
Katie Taylor ended her professional boxing career with victory at Croke Park last weekend. Who did she beat in her final fight?
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Amanda Serrano
Chantelle Cameron

Flora Pili
Alycia Baumgardner
Irish political parties headed off for their annual ‘think-ins’ this week. Which party decided to spice theirs up with a Hawaiian-themed barbecue?
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Labour
Sinn Féin

Fine Gael
Fianna Fáil
Which European landmark closed this week amid a staff strike over the removal of female employees during a Hindu group's visit?
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Colosseum
Eiffel Tower

Sagrada Familia
Neuschwanstein Castle
Ireland's first-ever 'sandwich census' delivered its verdict this week. Which filling was crowned the country's favourite?
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Crisps
Ham and cheese

Chicken and stuffing
Cucumber
U2 and which much-loved Irish author are being honoured on new commemorative coins?
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Roddy Doyle
Maeve Binchy

Sally Rooney
Colm Tóibín
A pilot approaching Dublin Airport on Tuesday evening reported seeing something unusual off the Irish coast. What was it?
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A large drone
A weather balloon

A military jet
A flare
People Before Profit leader Richard Boyd Barrett has said which parties have been ignoring his emails about working together as part of a left-leaning alliance in the Dáil?
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The Green Party and Labour
Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats

Aontú and Independent Ireland
Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil
UK air traffic control problems caused travel chaos on Tuesday. How many flights were cancelled at Dublin Airport as a result?
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13
27

38
44
A major global student assessment study found this week that Irish teenagers are ranked top in the EU at what?
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Reading
Science

Maths
Foreign languages
Answer all the questions to see your result!
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