EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #9/11 ANNIVERSARY A large commemoration was held at Ground Zero to mark the 25th anniversary of the attacks on New York, although US president Donald Trump decided to pay his respects at the other crash site at the Pentagon instead.

Advertisement

2. #WHEN HE COMES HERE Trump is of course due in Ireland this weekend, and gardaí have advised that traffic restrictions will be in place on the M50 Motorway on Saturday to facilitate security escorts for the visit.

3. #CORK MURDER CASE A 17-year-old boy has been jailed for eight years for the murder of Cork postman Barry Daly, who was beaten to death with a golf club outside his home in Doneraile, Co Cork in October of last year.

4. #A TAXING QUESTION The government is talking about reducing capital gains tax of 33%. We asked economic analysts what they think, and whether cutting capital gains tax would boost the economy or just make rich people richer.

5. #PUBLIC HEALTH Playing on bouncy castles has been linked to the largest ever recorded outbreak of a common superbug in Ireland last year.