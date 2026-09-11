Luas Cork report says 'careful consideration' needed to address concerns by rugby and GAA clubs

THERE IS STRONG public support for Luas Cork, a public consultation has reported, but “careful consideration” is required to address concerns raised by local sports clubs who are situated along the proposed route.

The proposed 18km-long light rail line will have up to 24 stops running from Ballincollig to Mahon Point.

It will connect key destinations such as Munster Technological University (MTU), Cork University Hospital, University College Cork (UCC), Cork city centre, Kent Station, Cork Docklands, Blackrock and Mahon.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has now published the Luas Cork Preferred Route 2026 Post-Consultation Report, summarising the feedback received during the recent public consultation on the proposed light rail line.

A total of 1,733 submissions were received, while more than 1,600 people attended consultation events across Cork.

The proposed route for Luas Cork

TII said the report demonstrates strong public backing for investment in high-capacity public transport, alongside identifying local issues and concerns that will help inform the next stage of development.

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Respondents prioritised how Luas Cork will provide reliable journeys, reducing congestion and improving access to the city centre.

According to the report of the public consultation, the “most frequently cited concerns” related to potential impacts on Highfield Rugby Football Club, followed by alternative route requests and wider access and safety concerns.

Concerns about Bishopstown GAA also featured strongly, the report outlined, particularly in relation to community facilities, sporting activity and local access.

At 774 from 1,733 submissions, Bishopstown was the area with the largest quantity of feedback.

There was also “strong public interest” in future route extensions and linking them with pedestrian, cycling and other public transport options, TII said.

TII will now review the findings of the consultation and use the feedback received

to inform the next stage of Luas Cork’s development.

This includes developing the preliminary design, considering local issues, progressing environmental and technical assessments, continuing stakeholder engagement and preparation for the Railway Order process.

Once construction begins, it will have a five-year timeline before works are expected to be complete.