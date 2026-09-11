New 562-home development in Dublin city centre will include Ireland's tallest building

CONSTRUCTION IS SET to begin on 562 new homes on Parkgate Street in Dublin city centre.

The project will be built on the site of the former Hickey’s Wholesale Fabrics warehouse, just across the River Liffey from Heuston Station.

The site was previously occupied by housing activists in protest at the removal of a number of people who had been staying in the vacant property, who were ordered to vacate the premises.

The new development will feature four interconnected apartment blocks, one of which - Parkgate Pointe – has been described as “a landmark 30-storey centrepiece” and will be Ireland’s tallest building when it is completed.

The 30-storey building will include 198 apartments, while the remaining homes will be spread across three blocks from 10 to 13 storeys.

A CGI image of the 30-storey block, which will be Ireland's tallest building when it is completed. Land Development Agency Land Development Agency

The development will include a number of roof terraces and a communal landscaped courtyard, as well as amenities and retail space.

It was granted planning permission by Dublin City Council last year and is being built by property developer Castlethorn.

It has been acquired by the Land Development Agency (LDA) as part of its Project Tosaigh initiative. This sees the state’s affordable housing agency paying a private builder to construct and complete homes, which are then owned by the LDA.

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Construction is due to begin in the coming weeks, with the homes expected to be completed in late 2029.

In addition to the development, the LDA and Córas Iompair Éireann (CIÉ) have signed a memorandum of understanding to progress design work for the phased delivery of a mixed-use master plan for the Heuston Quarter.

The new development will include a number of roof terraces and a communal landscaped courtyard, as well as amenities and retail space. Land Development Agency Land Development Agency

“This residential development is the first major step in the regeneration of this key transport hub,” a spokesperson said.

Minister for Housing James Browne said: “It is critical to see these much-needed new homes for Dublin progressing and located in the heart of the city, where we want people to live.

“The LDA’s Project Tosaigh initiative has unlocked this significant home building project and they will be made available under the Government’s cost rental scheme, providing secure and affordable homes at scale. It’s badly needed here in Dublin.”

Browne said the government is making “record investment” in housing, adding: “I have been relentless in making key reforms and we’re driving on with what’s needed to get cranes in the sky and keys in people’s hands.”

LDA chief executive John Coleman said the project is “a great example of how the LDA is deploying state funding to urgently address the country’s pressing housing need and to activate underutilised sites”.

“The LDA’s involvement will ensure the delivery of hundreds of new homes. We are already working on a number of projects in central Dublin and it’s fantastic to be adding such a well-designed and soon-to-be landmark project to our development pipeline.”

Castlethorn chief executive Joe O’Reilly said Parkgate Street is an important regeneration project “that will transform a prominent, underutilised site into a new, well-connected residential community in the heart of Dublin”.