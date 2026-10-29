Garda Commissioner to meet family of murdered Detective Garda Colm Horkan

GARDA COMMISSIONER JUSTIN Kelly has committed to meeting the family of murdered Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

Horkan was aged 49 when he was murdered while on duty in 2020.

He was shot several times with his own gun on 17 June 2020 in Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

Steven Silver, of Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo, was found guilty of his murder in 2023.

Concerns have been raised in the Dáil that Horkan had allegedly been issued with a defective holster.

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His family is seeking a public inquiry into the circumstances of his death.

Asked on Thursday if he would back the inquiry, Kelly said: “Myself as the Garda Commissioner, obviously, and the whole wider Garda family – our hearts go out to the Horkan family.

“It was a terrible tragedy for the whole Garda organisation, and obviously the Horkan family themselves most importantly.

“I am meeting the Horkan family next month and I will be discussing a lot of these things with them.

“So I think, in fairness to the Horkan family, it’s probably not appropriate to discuss them publicly now.

“But like I said, I’m very happy that they’re willing to meet me and they put aside time to meet me.”