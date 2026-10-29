Legend of stage and screen Patrick Stewart dies aged 86

LEGENDARY STAGE AND screen actor Patrick Stewart has died at the age of 86.

Stewart was best known for his roles in the Star Trek and X-Men franchises as well as his extensive theatre work throughout his career.

He is due to reprise his role as Professor X in Avengers Doomsday this winter.

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A representative announced the news on social media this evening and said he passed away “in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny”.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Johns Hopkins Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Fund https://t.co/luC5CdcWDy Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Caregiver Resources https://t.co/zvNptfyuNd Photo Credit: Tommy Garcia https://t.co/XNncEVq56X — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) October 29, 2026

They said he passed away following “a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia”.

“He will be remembered for the dignity, compassion and humanity he brought to every role – in his art and life.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.