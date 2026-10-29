Alamy
RIP

Legend of stage and screen Patrick Stewart dies aged 86

Stewart was best known for his roles in the Star Trek and X-Men franchises.
8.03pm, 29 Oct 2026
7.6k

LEGENDARY STAGE AND screen actor Patrick Stewart has died at the age of 86.

Stewart was best known for his roles in the Star Trek and X-Men franchises as well as his extensive theatre work throughout his career.

He is due to reprise his role as Professor X in Avengers Doomsday this winter. 

A representative announced the news on social media this evening and said he passed away “in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny”.

They said he passed away following “a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia”. 

“He will be remembered for the dignity, compassion and humanity he brought to every role – in his art and life.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    Evening Wrap
    The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
    3 hrs ago
    972
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie