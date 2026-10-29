Charity's bank accounts frozen as gardaí investigate alleged money laundering

BANK ACCOUNTS BELONGING to Liberty Recycling, a Dublin-based charity at the centre of a probe into suspected money laundering, have been frozen, the charity regulator submitted in legal documents to the High Court.

The regulator said it has concerns that some of the conduct of individuals within the charity appears to be “unlawful and/or was carried out for the benefit of an organisation, membership of which is unlawful”.

It also alleged in its final petition that it appears that “adequate steps have not been taken by the charity to prevent this conduct from taking place or continuing”.

Liberties Recycling – trading as Liberty Recycling – is a textiles recycling social enterprise that aims to assist people affected by drugs. It operates nine charity shops nationally, as well as a sorting depot, and has around 95 employees, according to court documents.

The charity was incorporated in 2001. Its offices are in Bluebell Industrial estate in Dublin 12, and its chairman is Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh.

The Charities Regulatory Authority stated in a petition to the High Court that there is no evidence that Ó Snodaigh or the two other directors of the charity, Linda Behan or Brian Behan, were involved or had knowledge of any wrongdoing.

The regulator stated that it first became aware of an investigation being carried out by gardaí into the charity’s finances in July 2026, and went on to assist gardaí. On 14 October, two representatives of the regulator met again with gardaí.

They were informed that gardaí were investigating “suspicious transactions” being routed through the charity, which comprised “substantial international transfers of funds” that were “not commensurate” with the charity’s level of activity.

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The watchdog said it was informed by gardaí that the investigation is focused on the activities of “senior personnel at the charity” and the suspected laundering of proceeds of crime through the charity’s bank accounts.

Concerns were flagged over a number of vehicles that appeared to have been purchased by Liberties Recycling.

The watchdog also stated in its petition that previous searches at the home of a senior staff member in 2025 resulted in €34,705 being found “in suspicious circumstances”, which was believed to have belonged to the charity.

The named trustees at the charity, including Ó Snodaigh, are not under investigation.

A week later, on 20 October, the regulator said it was notified by gardaí that searches in relation to the investigation were underway. Two BMW X5 cars, watches and designer bags were seized.

Gardaí are also investigating the purchase of a Porsche in 2025, and separately the purchase of a 2026 BMW jeep, the latter vehicle being registered in the name of Liberty Developments, but in possession and control of a senior staff member, the petition said.

In the lengthy petition to the High Court, the charity regulator appealed for Liberties Recycling to be wound up, with liquidators appointed and the charity’s existing funds rerouted to a charity with a similar service.

The High Court approved the request for liquidators to be appointed.

On Tuesday, a Sinn Féin spokesperson said that Ó Snodaigh “reiterated his support” for the ongoing garda investigation and has remained in regular engagement with the regulator.

Ó Snodaigh met with the liquidators on Tuesday, the spokesperson added, and stressed that the charity’s service users must be prioritised.