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An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
REVOLUT CUSTOMERS WERE unable to access their accounts on Wednesday afternoon due to what the digital bank described as a “short technical error”.
It was the platform’s second outage in just over a week, after previous disruptions left users unable to make payments or transfer funds.
Millions of people in Ireland use Revolut for money transfers and day-to-day banking.
This week’s episode of The Journal’s The Explainer podcast looks at how more people are turning to Revolut and other digital platforms as their main banking service – and whether switching from traditional banks makes sense.
So, today we’re asking: Do you have a Revolut account?
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