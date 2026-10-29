REVOLUT CUSTOMERS WERE unable to access their accounts on Wednesday afternoon due to what the digital bank described as a “short technical error”.

It was the platform’s second outage in just over a week, after previous disruptions left users unable to make payments or transfer funds.

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Millions of people in Ireland use Revolut for money transfers and day-to-day banking.

This week’s episode of The Journal’s The Explainer podcast looks at how more people are turning to Revolut and other digital platforms as their main banking service – and whether switching from traditional banks makes sense.

So, today we’re asking: Do you have a Revolut account?

