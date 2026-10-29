A number of users were unable to access the app on Wednesday Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Do you have a Revolut account?

Many people rely on the digital bank for day-to-day spending.
10.35am, 29 Oct 2026
8.1k
14

REVOLUT CUSTOMERS WERE unable to access their accounts on Wednesday afternoon due to what the digital bank described as a “short technical error”.

It was the platform’s second outage in just over a week, after previous disruptions left users unable to make payments or transfer funds.

Millions of people in Ireland use Revolut for money transfers and day-to-day banking.

This week’s episode of The Journal’s The Explainer podcast looks at how more people are turning to Revolut and other digital platforms as their main banking service – and whether switching from traditional banks makes sense.

So, today we’re asking: Do you have a Revolut account?


Poll Results:

Yes, and I use it regularly (2392)
No, I've never had an account (647)
Yes, but I rarely/never use it (467)
I used to, but not any more (64)

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers debate whether traditional banks are better than digital services like Revolut
Where they land
Some praise fee-free digital banking while others prefer traditional accounts or cash
What they think
Digital banks offer free accounts and useful features
Traditional banks avoid cloud outages and rising fees
Send Tip or Correction
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