Debunked: Ukraine wants more aid — and false claims about Zelenskyy’s assets are recirculating

FALSE CLAIMS THAT Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has an outrageous personal fortune including millions in monthly income and a mansion in Florida have recirculated online as Ukraine’s allies discuss plans to provide further aid to the country amid the ongoing military invasion by Russia.

Several similar claims have been spread, and debunked, before.

Previous versions of these claims often purported to show long lists of properties owned by Zelenskyy.

These sometimes included imaginary assets among the properties that were actually owned by Zelenskyy and listed in his declaration of interests before he became president.

There is little reason to view Zelenskyy’s real ownership of properties as suspicious, as he had a very successful career as a comedian and actor before entering politics.

But many other claims about property has owned have been proven false, including a supposed $34 million house in Miami.

Many of those false claims first emerged in February 2022 on a Telegram channel that is reportedly controlled by the Russian government.

Some other claims, including that Zelenskyy had bought his parents an $8 million mansion in Israel, were traced by the news outlet USA Today to Gettr, a social media site founded by a former spokesperson for Donald Trump.

Often, claims about Zelenskyy’s property interests have been circulated with the suggestion that any aid given to Ukraine is instead corruptly being taken by him to enrich himself — a claim that has been denied by US defence officials.

As talks over future aid to Ukraine have ramped up in recent months, including utterances by Zelenskyy that Ukraine will need a further €70 billion in funding next year to help it keep fighting Russia, new exaggerated claims about Zelenskyy’s private assets have been shared on social media, including by Irish accounts.

“The President of Ukraine owns a 35 million dollar home in Florida and has $1.2 billion in overseas bank accounts,” a number of identical posts read. These posts appear to originate in 2022, but there had started to be reshared again in September.

“Zelensky owns 15 homes, 3 private planes and has a monthly income of 11 million dollars. If you’re questioning where our AID is going…”

Again, many of these claims are straightforwardly fake, such as the one that Zelenskyy owns a $35 million home in Florida — its value up from $34 million when the claims first circulated in 2022.

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That claim was debunked by AFP, which carried out thorough searches of county records on property ownership.

There has never been evidence to suggest that Zelenskyy owns assets other than those included in his declaration of interests, which are released every year.

Zelenskyy owned significant assets before becoming president, including a long list of copyrights.

Although he still owns many of these, his latest declaration, published in March 2026, gives a very different picture than the claims spread about him.

For example, these claim that he receives a “monthly income of 11 million dollars”.

He does not. Zelenskyy’s actual presidential salary is given as 336,000 UAH, or about €6,600 for the year. This surprisingly low salary is in part due to the rapid devaluation of Ukraine’s currency since Russia’s invasion.

However, Zelenskyy has other sources of income including income from renting out property, royalties from his previous career as an actor and comedian, and income from government bonds, which he holds plenty of.

The declaration includes multiple entries that are identical for both Zelenskyy and his wife Elena. It is not clear if this is double counting some sources of income (i.e. that he’s declaring the income twice, both for him and for his wife), or if the income is split between them.

In either case, the income comes nowhere near $11 million per month, or even per year.

Assuming that there are no double entries for Zelenskyy and his wife, they make 15,805,828 Ukrainian hryvnia a year, or about €311,688.

In terms of properties, Zelenskyy owns one apartment, and has partial ownership of three more, while he also owns two parking areas of about 20 square metres each. His wife also owns properties that appear to be rented out.

Again, there is no mention of a “35 million dollar home in Florida”. Nor is there mention of private planes.

Zelenskyy’s declaration also includes the amount of money he has in cash and in bank accounts. Cumulatively, it is nowhere near the “$1.2 billion” claimed in the posts, though he does hold more than 600,000 US dollars.

Many of these false claims about Zelenskyy’s assets have previously been traced to channels reportedly controlled by the Russian government, or to Gettr, a social media site founded by a former spokesperson for Donald Trump.

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