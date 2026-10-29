The Celebrity Traitors is entering its final week, and Joanne McNally is still in the mix

THE CELEBRITY TRAITORS returns for its penultimate episode tonight, with Irish comedian Joanne McNally still in contention as the series approaches its finale.

The comedian, the only Irish contestant in this year’s celebrity line-up, faces banishment alongside actress Sharon Rooney after last Friday’s roundtable ended in a tied vote.

Both are Faithfuls, meaning whichever player leaves, the group will have sent home someone who was trying to help them catch the Traitors.

A second round of voting left YouTuber King Kenny holding the deciding vote, but the episode ended before his choice was revealed.

Viewers will get their answer when the programme returns to BBC One at 8pm tonight, ahead of tomorrow’s final.

McNally has made it into the final week of the competition, but suspicion from her fellow players now threatens her chances of reaching the end.

Other remaining players include actor Michael Sheen, singer James Blunt, comedian Romesh Ranganathan, Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock and actor Sebastian Croft.

Meanwhile, the three remaining Traitors have been enjoying a particularly helpful vote of confidence.

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During last week’s mission, contestants identified presenter Maya Jama, comedian James Acaster and Kenny as the players they trusted most. All three are Traitors.

That decision handed the trio an advantage: a dagger granting its holder a double vote at the roundtable. They chose to give it to Kenny, who now holds McNally and Rooney’s fate in his hands.

The latest contestant “murdered” by the Traitors was comedian and actress Miranda Hart, who was targeted for being “a good detective”.

Hart became emotional as she reflected on taking part, saying the programme had allowed her to “get back and do the thing that I love professionally, and do the things I love personally, wandering round the Scottish Highlands and connecting in nature”.

“There were times I didn’t think that would be possible again,” she said.

The series began with 21 celebrities at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, competing for a prize of up to £100,000 (€119,000) for charity.

The Faithfuls must identify and banish the Traitors, who secretly choose players to eliminate overnight. Surviving the roundtable therefore offers no guarantee of making it to the next morning.

The Celebrity Traitors continues on BBC One at 8pm tonight, with the final airing at 8pm on Friday.

Additional reporting from PA