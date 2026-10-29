GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

Mourning

1. Spain began three days of mourning on Thursday after its second high-speed rail collision this year killed 68 people and injured scores, with relatives desperately seeking news about their loved ones.

One of Europe’s deadliest train disasters this century has raised fresh questions about safety on Spain’s rail network after the transport minister reported an “error” and “inexplicable circumstances” that led to the crash.

Sexual violence

2. One in four Irish adults has experienced sexual violence, with women and bisexual individuals most affected, according to a new Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) study.

The study, conducted with Cuan and drawing on the Central Statistics Office’s 2022 Sexual Violence Survey, found that 26% of adults had experienced sexual violence since the age of 17.

Women were significantly more likely than men to report such experiences, it showed.

Trump v BBC

3. Donald Trump has been warned by a US court he faces having his $10 billion (€8.98 billion) defamation case against the BBC thrown out unless he turns over documents requested by the broadcaster.

Magistrate Judge Enjolique Lett has ordered the US president to produce the relevant records by 23 November, as she raised concerns over the collation of the paperwork by his legal team.

In the absence of a register identifying any documents which had been withheld due to claims of privilege, she also directed Trump to compile a list by 5 November.

All-Stars

4. All Ireland champions Mayo lead the way with six All-Stars represented on the 2026 PwC GAA-GPA Gaelic football team.

The side they beat in the final, Kerry, have three players named, while there is a single player each from Westmeath, Louth, Armagh, Tyrone, Dublin and Monaghan.

AI and kids

5. The governor of New York has signed a new law preventing minors from using AI chatbots that act as companions, in one of the broadest moves yet for restricting consumer-facing models.

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The law requires chatbot operators, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, to verify the ages of users and restrict the use of certain traits by the artificial intelligence interface if the user is under 18.

If used by a minor, chatbots would not be able to produce any content that could leave its user to believe it “is human, alive, or experiences human emotions,” the law states.

WRC

6. A complaint of constructive unfair dismissal made by an ex-employee at former Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell and her husband’s pharmacy has been dismissed by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

Marwan Al Rahbi, who was employed as a senior support pharmacist at the couple’s pharmacy in Rathgar, Co Dublin, had alleged that he was forced to resign his post after being subjected to bullying and unfair treatment by the two.

Al Rahbi worked at the pharmacy from May 2022 to June 2024.

It is one of three Dublin pharmacies owned and operated by Kate and Morgan O’Connell.

Abuse at universities

7. Higher numbers of reports of abuse in universities do not indicate that the problem has grown, but rather that data collection is working, researchers say.

Speak Out is a website that allows staff and students at higher education institutions to anonymously report bullying, harassment, discrimination and sexual violence.

The purpose of the tool is not to investigate the claims, but to collect data on the levels and types of abuse prevalent. People who chose not to report an incident through official channels are asked why, so that institutions can improve attitudes and processes.

Fatal crash

8. A woman in her 80s died in a road collision in Co Tipperary on Wednesday

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to the crash, which happened at Friar Street in Cashel shortly after 3pm.

Bluey

9.

Nurses at Naas General Hospital began indefinite industrial action on Wednesday over ongoing staffing shortages and patient safety concerns.

In February this year a work-to-rule was suspended following “lengthy negotiations” between members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) and HSE management.

The INMO said they received commitments aimed at addressing the significant and ongoing staffing shortages.