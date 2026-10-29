Here's your essential sports TV viewing for the weekend

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Connacht host Leinster on Friday night with both sides lacking their Ireland internationals, but still in fine form (TG4/Premier Sports).
There are several huge soccer games throughout the weekend, including Chelsea v Man United (Saturday, TNT Sports), AC Milan v Inter (Saturday, BBC), Liverpool v Arsenal (Sunday, Sky Sports) and Boca Juniors v River Plate (Sunday, Premier Sports). Plus, the Ulster Senior Club Football Championship final between Edendork and Clonduff takes place on Saturday (RTÉ).
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