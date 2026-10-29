Tom O’Hanlon/INPHO
From The 42Sport

Here's your essential sports TV viewing for the weekend

A busy weekend in the world of sport.
7.16am, 29 Oct 2026
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Journal Media Studio / YouTube

Connacht host Leinster on Friday night with both sides lacking their Ireland internationals, but still in fine form (TG4/Premier Sports).

sean-obrien James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

There are several huge soccer games throughout the weekend, including Chelsea v Man United (Saturday, TNT Sports), AC Milan v Inter (Saturday, BBC), Liverpool v Arsenal (Sunday, Sky Sports) and Boca Juniors v River Plate (Sunday, Premier Sports). Plus, the Ulster Senior Club Football Championship final between Edendork and Clonduff takes place on Saturday (RTÉ).

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