Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

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IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain visit those injured in the deadly train crash Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#RIP Legendary actor Patrick Stewart has died aged 86.

#TOLEDO The death toll from the collision of two high-speed trains in Spain rose on Thursday to 74 from 69, according to the transport ministry.

#LAURA BFRAND Russell Brand’s wife has told his rape trial her husband is “caring” and “kind” and there is honesty at the centre of their marriage.

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#ONLINE SAFETY The governor of New York has signed a new law preventing minors from using AI chatbots that act as companions.

#DISCOVERY Donald Trump has been told to hand over documents or his $10bn defamation case against BBC could be thrown out.

#EXILE Flavio Bolsonaro has insisted he is Brazil’s rightful leader, after fleeing to the United States.

PARTING SHOT

Make A Wish Make A Wish

The five-foot Make-A-Wish bear mascot is still missing after last month’s Amgen Irish Open in Co Clare, but an anonymous supporter has purchased a replacement.

Hope has been part of the charity for around 15 years and was last seen during the Irish Open at the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg at around 7pm on Sunday, 13 September.

Read the full story here.