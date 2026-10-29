New home completions rose by 10% in the last three months compared to 2025

THE NUMBER OF new homes completed in the third quarter of this year rose by 10.4% compared to the same period in 2025, according to figures released today by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

In total, there were 10,154 new dwelling completions in July, August and September, the CSO said, bringing the number of new dwellings completed this year to 26,883.

The CSO uses connections to the electricity grid to count completions.

The 10,154 homes included 3,464, an increase of 9.8% from the third quarter of 2025.

There were 5,163 scheme dwelling completions, up 13.5% from the same three months in 2025.

Scheme dwellings are houses that form part of a multi-unit development of two or more houses, according to the CSO’s definition.

The number of single dwellings completed in the three-month period was 1,527, a rise of 2.1%.

More than half of completions (51%) were scheme dwellings, 34% were apartments, and 15% were single dwellings.

Two regions of the country saw decreases in the numbers of completions.

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The Midwest, which comprises Clare, Limerick and Tipperary, saw a drop of 8%, while the border region (Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and Sligo) was down 6%.

The Local Electoral Area (LEA) with the most completions in the quarter was Clondalkin in Co Dublin, with 476.

The largest relative increase was in the West region, which covers Galway, Mayo and Roscommon, at 33%.

Over 90% of scheme completions were built in either cities, satellite urban towns or independent urban towns, the CSO said.

Housing Minister James Browne welcomed the latest figures, while Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said they showed the government was still on course to miss its long-term goal of seeing 300,000 homes built between 2025 and 2030.

“It is once again greatly encouraging to see record numbers of homes being completed as we approach the end of the year,” Browne said.

“While this progress is encouraging, I am taking nothing for granted, but as a key indicator of where we are at, it demonstrates that our policies are translating into real progress on the ground, delivering more homes and putting keys in people’s hands.

“Momentum is strong, but we cannot ease off. As Minister, I will continue to take every action necessary to increase housing supply and build on this progress well into next year and beyond.”

Ó Broin said the government’s housing plan “is not focused on addressing the real deficits in our housing output, nor are they removing the barriers to address these defects”.

“The most optimistic projections for new home completions for this year estimate that around 40,000 new homes will be built,” he said.

“This is significantly off the annual average of 50,000 required to meet the overall target out to 2030. More importantly for every year that average is missed, the average for the remaining years increases further.”