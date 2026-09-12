Rain warning in effect and localised flooding possible in some areas

MET ÉIREANN HAS warned of risks of localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions as a Status Yellow rain warning is in effect.

Counties Cork and Kerry have been placed under a rain warning until 9pm.

The national forecaster said a spell of “persistent rain” which will turn heavy at times may cause localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and impact outdoor events.

Meanwhile, Co Clare was under a rain warning until 8am. It was warned that a spell of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms could cause lightning damage, as well as localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

Status orange and yellow rain warnings were issued for eight western counties Saturday night, including Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Clare, Sligo, Cork and Kerry.

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This morning has started off wet and windy. Rain will continue to move southeastwards and will be heavy at times with localised flooding possible.

It is expected to remain wet in the south and southwest all day, and become drier elsewhere from around noon, with some sun and a few showers.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees are expected.

The rain in the south and southwest will clear tonight, and it will be a mainly dry night with cloud, some clear spells, a few showers and patches of mist and fog.

Lowest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees with light breezes are expected.

Sunday will be mainly dry and cloudy with some sun and a few showers. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees are expected.

Overall, mixed conditions are forecast for the coming week.