Swimmers taking part in the Liffey swim as people cross the Hapenny bridge in 2024 (file photo). Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
The Daily Poll

Would you swim in the Liffey?

The annual Dublin City Liffey Swim is taking place today.
12.04pm, 12 Sep 2026
2.0k
7

OVER 300 SWIMMERS will plunge into the Liffey this afternoon for the annual Dublin City Liffey Swim.

It is the 106th year of the sporting tradition which sees competitors swim 2.2km through the city centre.

The race starts at Rory O’More Bridge and finishes in front of the Custom House, passing underneath 11 bridges along the route.

The Journal / YouTube

So, today we’re asking: Would you swim in the River Liffey?


Poll Results:

No (909)
Yes (112)
I'm not sure (37)

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