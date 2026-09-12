Would you swim in the Liffey?

OVER 300 SWIMMERS will plunge into the Liffey this afternoon for the annual Dublin City Liffey Swim.

It is the 106th year of the sporting tradition which sees competitors swim 2.2km through the city centre.

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The race starts at Rory O’More Bridge and finishes in front of the Custom House, passing underneath 11 bridges along the route.

So, today we’re asking: Would you swim in the River Liffey?

