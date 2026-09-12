'It's going to happen eventually': Trump says he'd 'love to see' a unified Ireland

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said he would “love to see” a unified Ireland, something he believes is “going to happen eventually”.

Trump made the comments while meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Farmleigh House this morning after the pair held a bilateral meeting.

Speaking to reporters in Farmleigh House in response to a question about a united Ireland and if he’d like to see it., Trump said “I don’t want to cause any problems, but I will tell you, I’d love to see [Ireland] unified.”

“I’d love to see it unified. I think it would be a great feather in everybody’s cap if that happened. It’s going to happen eventually,” he added.

“The way I look at it, it’s going to happen eventually. It will happen.”

Referring to the Taoiseach, Trump said “you got the right man over here to get it moving”.

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The president said the UK “will have something to say about it, obviously”, before adding that he thinks unification would “be a great thing”.

“How could it be bad?” the president asked.

In August, UK prime minister Andy Burnham said a united Ireland referendum is “off the table”, prompting criticism from nationalists.

US President Donald Trump is greeted by Taoiseach Micheal Martin and his wife Mary O'Shea, as he arrives at Farmleigh House, Dublin. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Trump was greeted warmly by Martin and his wife Mary O’Shea at Farmleigh House, following a brief meeting between the US president and President Catherine Connolly.

In advance of Trump’s arrival, the Taoiseach said: “I look forward to welcoming President Trump to Ireland and to discussing the many issues of mutual interest and reaffirming the strong economic, cultural and people-to-people ties between Ireland and the United States.”

After Trump’s engagements in Dublin this morning, he will spend the rest of the weekend at the Irish Open, which is taking place at his property in Doonbeg.

“[Trump's] visit comes during a remarkable sporting summer for Ireland, and the United States and this weekend’s Irish Open at Trump International Doonbeg will be a fitting conclusion to an outstanding season of sport, and I hope we will see an Irish winner lifting the trophy on Sunday,” the Taoiseach said.

The US president is to deliver an address to invited guests at the US Ambassador’s Deerfield residence in the Phoenix Park shortly.