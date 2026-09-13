Shane Lowry plays from the 3rd fairway on day two of the Amgen Irish Open at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg. Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Do you like golf?

Today is the final day of the Irish Open golf tournament.
10.49am, 13 Sep 2026
2.5k
11

TODAY IS THE final day of the Irish Open golf tournament, which is being held at the Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry is currently leading by four in the race to win the Amgen Irish Open title, while Rory McIlroy and Liam Nolan are among the other Irish golfers competing.

Over 150 international golfers are competing in the 76th edition of the annual tournament, and large crowds of spectators have also been attending. 

So, today we’re asking: Are you a fan of golf?


Poll Results:

Yes (648)
No (451)
I'm not sure (77)

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