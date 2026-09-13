Do you like golf?

TODAY IS THE final day of the Irish Open golf tournament, which is being held at the Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry is currently leading by four in the race to win the Amgen Irish Open title, while Rory McIlroy and Liam Nolan are among the other Irish golfers competing.

Over 150 international golfers are competing in the 76th edition of the annual tournament, and large crowds of spectators have also been attending.

So, today we’re asking: Are you a fan of golf?

