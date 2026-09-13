Two more arrests after fatal incident in Leopardstown last month

TWO MORE ARRESTS have been made in connection with alleged violent disorder in which a man died in Leopardstown.

This brings to eight the number of people arrested to date following the incident at South County Business Park in south Co Dublin.

On the evening of Saturday, 29 August, gardaí and emergency services received reports of an incident involving a number of people at the scene.

Three men were brought to hospital following the confrontation and, on Tuesday 1 September, one of the men – 24-year-old Siminic Rostas – died at Beaumont Hospital.

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In an update this morning, the Garda Press Office said that investigating gardaí have arrested a man in his late teens in connection with the investigation on Saturday.

The man has been charged and is scheduled to appear before the District Court on Monday.

A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the investigation this morning. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in the Dublin region.

Three men in their 20s were previously charged and have already appeared before the court, and three other males were arrested and released from custody.

Investigations are ongoing.