Woman (85) dies after collision between two vehicles in Co Derry

AN 85-YEAR-OLD woman has died following a collision between two vehicles in Coleraine.

She was Maud Kerr, from the Macosquin area. A man in his 80s is also in hospital, in stable condition.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon at around 12.30pm on Windyhill Road.

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Emergency services attended the scene, but Kerr died at the scene.

The Windyhill Road was closed for a time but has now fully reopened.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist with the investigation, to contact detectives using the witness appeal form at www.reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals quoting reference 584 12/09/26 or call 101.

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.