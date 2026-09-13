Windyhill Road outside Coleraine. GoogleMaps
Coleraine

Woman (85) dies after collision between two vehicles in Co Derry

She was 85-year-old Maud Kerr, from the Macosquin area.
12.48pm, 13 Sep 2026
575

AN 85-YEAR-OLD woman has died following a collision between two vehicles in Coleraine.

She was Maud Kerr, from the Macosquin area. A man in his 80s is also in hospital, in stable condition.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon at around 12.30pm on Windyhill Road.

Emergency services attended the scene, but Kerr died at the scene.

The Windyhill Road was closed for a time but has now fully reopened.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist with the investigation, to contact detectives using the witness appeal form at www.reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals quoting reference 584 12/09/26 or call 101.

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie