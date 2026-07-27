Around 24.5kg of cocaine was found in the container, which arrived from Rotterdam. Revenue
Drug seizure

Revenue seize €1.7m worth of cocaine hidden in refrigerated container at Dublin Port

The container was scanned using a mobile x-ray machine.
2.26pm, 27 Jul 2026
8

OVER €1.7 MILLION worth of cocaine was seized at Dublin Port today.

Revenue officers were conducting routine operations when they discovered the drugs.

Around 24.5kg of cocaine was found in a refrigerated container, which arrived from Rotterdam.

It was scanned using a mobile x-ray machine.

Detector dog Darcy also helped with the operation.

Revenue says investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they are asked to contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

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