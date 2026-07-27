Lawyer of student (25) charged with possession of explosives says she did not spend time in Syria

A LAWYER FOR a woman charged with possession of explosives after a bomb was intercepted in a car in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, has clarified that his client did not spend time in Syria.

Reports to that effect stem from a mishearing of one of the defendant’s lawyers, who had actually said that she had spent time with the republican group Saoradh.

Saoradh, which means liberation in Irish, is often pronounced like “seer-ee”, including by members of the organisation.

The defendant’s lawyer, Gavin Booth, clarified to The Journal that he did not say Syria in court last week, contrary to some media reports.

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Isobella Perrie Sullivan (25), of Abbeylands Park, Clane, Co Kildare, was charged with possession of explosives at a special sitting of Trim District Court in Co Meath on Friday evening after a bomb was intercepted in a car near the border.

An initial report from one outlet present at the hearing reported that the defendant had spent time in Syria; an online version of the article has since been corrected to say that she had spent time in Saoradh.

The claim has since been repeated online and by international media.

However, Gavin Booth, the lawyer who was quoted in the stories, had confirmed to The Journal that the word used was Saoradh, not Syria.

In a second hearing today, Sullivan was granted bail with a host of conditions which included a €15,000 independent surety, that she surrenders her passport, stays at an address approved by gardaí with a curfew of 9pm to 7am, has a mobile phone available 24/7 and signs in each day to Naas garda station.

Gardaí also requested another condition, that she not have any contact with anyone in the Saoradh political party or the New IRA.