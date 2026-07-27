Justice minister will 'consider' issues raised by solicitors after crunch meeting on reforms

JUSTICE MINISTER JIM O’Callaghan has said he will consider proposals put forward by solicitors in relation to his planned reforms of the legal aid system after meeting with industry representatives this afternoon.

It comes after weeks of upheaval in the criminal courts following the introduction of a change to how legal aid fees are paid to solicitors.

Minister O’Callaghan met with representatives from the Law Society (the organisation representing solicitors) this afternoon ahead of further work stoppages planned for tomorrow.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the minister said he “listened to the issues raised” by solicitors and will “now consider those issues with his officials”.

Speaking to RTÉ after the hour-long meeting, President of the Law Society, Rosemarie Loftus described it as “very good” and “constructive”.

“We are working through solutions that could accommodate the process and the implementation of the criminal legal aid system in a workable manner and a practical manner that works on ground,” Loftus said.

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Loftus said it would be a decision for individual solicitors on whether they wish to proceed with work stoppages this week.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the Law Society added that the organisation welcomed the opportunity to meet with the minister for justice today.

“Solicitors have been calling for reform of the criminal legal aid scheme for years, but some of the changes implemented are unworkable and impractical.

“At the meeting, the Law Society outlined exactly where the significant issues lie, and proposed solutions to address them. The Law Society will continue to engage with the Department of Justice in the coming days to try to find a workable way forward,” the spokesperson said.

The justice minister is seeking to overhaul the criminal legal aid system via the introduction of a flat-fee payment model for District Court cases.

Before 1 July, solicitors were being paid around €240 for the first appearance and about €60 for each subsequent sitting, but the new system sees solicitors getting a single payment of €520 regardless of the number of court appearances.

Thousands of District Court cases were adjourned in recent weeks after criminal defence solicitors withdrew their services in protest over the changes to how they are paid, leading to delays and knock-on impacts across the criminal justice system.