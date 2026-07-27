Magazine Fort in the Phoenix Park is reopening for public tours

MAGAZINE FORT, a heritage landmark in Phoenix Park, has re-opened to the public after two years of renovation works.

The site was first constructed in the 18th century as a military storage facility for gunpowder and subsequently played a key role in events of the 1916 rising when it was raided.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has said the fort will be able to accommodate up to 430 visitors simultaneously, with long-term projections targeting 150,000 annual visitors.

Tickets for daily guided tours of the fort are available to purchase online.

Speaking at the re-opening of the site, Minister for Public Expenditure and Jack Chambers said that the redevelopment will ”boost tourism in the area while also being a driving force for community gain”.

He said the project team “worked to balance the needs of conservation with the practical requirements of a modern public heritage site”.

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A photo of the fort in 2022 before the recent works. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

The fort was strategically built on high ground within the park with views of the city.

It features a square layout with a dry moat and four demi-bastions.

Magazine Fort was managed by the military authorities until 1988 when it was taken over by the OPW.

During the revent conversation process, the forts rampart walls, cavaliers, gunpowder store buildings, bakery building and the Duke of Dorset Gateway underwent repairs.

The commemorative bridge nearby, which is also under OPW construction, is expected to link the fort with the National War Memorial Gardens.

More information on guided tours of Magazine Fort can be found here.