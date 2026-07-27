EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #END OF THE MAYO CURSE Mayo brought home the Sam Maguire cup for the first time in 75 years, which saw over one million viewers tuning into RTÉ to watch their historic win in the All-Ireland Senior Football Final. Many patients, staff members and fans gathered outside Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin today to welcome the team.

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2. #ANDREW HAIRE Gardaí investigating the death of a 35-year-old man who was found at a recycling facility in Dublin have released a photo of the deceased. Haire was known to homeless services in Dublin and Cork cities.

3. #LEGAL REFORMS Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has said he will consider proposals put forward by solicitors in relation to his planned reforms of the legal aid system after meeting with industry representatives this afternoon.

4. #BOMB A lawyer for a woman charged with possession of explosives after a bomb was intercepted in a car in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, has clarified that his client did not spend time in Syria. Reports to that effect stemmed from a mishearing of one of the defendant’s lawyers, who had actually said that she had spent time with the republican group Saoradh. Meanwhile, the man charged with possessing the bomb told the Special Criminal Court that he wants to re-apply for bail at the earliest chance.

5. #GERRY KELLY The Northern Irish broadcaster who presented the UTV chat show Kelly for 17 years, has died at the age of 77. Gerry Kelly presented his eponymous show from 1989 to 2005 on Friday nights.